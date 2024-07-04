MG HS price increased by Rs4.6lac in Pakistan after new taxes; Check new rates

MG HS prices saw massive increase after government of Pakistan slapped new withholding tax on vehicles.
The recent fiscal measures aim to bolster revenue, with changes including recalculating registration charges based on vehicle invoice prices rather than engine capacity.
The base model of the MG HS is now priced at Rs 8.26 million while top of line 2.0 price stands at Rs9.48 million.
|MG HS Variant
|Previous Price (Rs.)
|Withholding Tax (2%)
|New Price (Rs.)
|MG HS Essence
|8,099,000
|161,980
|8,260,980
|MG HS 2.0L
|9,299,000
|185,980
|9,484,950
|MG HS Excite
|7,199,000
|143,980
|7,342,980
MG Pakistan responded to these developments by announcing increased prices for the MG HS.
The government also removed 50pc discount on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), requiring full 100% customs duty for HEV owners without exemption.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
