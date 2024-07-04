MG HS price increased by Rs4.6lac in Pakistan after new taxes; Check new rates

MG HS prices saw massive increase after government of Pakistan slapped new withholding tax on vehicles.

The recent fiscal measures aim to bolster revenue, with changes including recalculating registration charges based on vehicle invoice prices rather than engine capacity.

MG HS New Price in Pakistan

The base model of the MG HS is now priced at Rs 8.26 million while top of line 2.0 price stands at Rs9.48 million.

MG HS Variant Previous Price (Rs.) Withholding Tax (2%) New Price (Rs.) MG HS Essence 8,099,000 161,980 8,260,980 MG HS 2.0L 9,299,000 185,980 9,484,950 MG HS Excite 7,199,000 143,980 7,342,980

MG Pakistan responded to these developments by announcing increased prices for the MG HS.

The government also removed 50pc discount on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), requiring full 100% customs duty for HEV owners without exemption.