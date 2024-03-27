Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 66,000 mark, after gaining over 500 points

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed another shining day, with the KSE-100 Index climbing by 500 points to cross 66,000. This rally was triggered by positive economic sentiment in the money market.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the benchmark KSE-100 moved up by 500 points and the benchmark index soared to 66,421.

Buying was observed in sectors with significant market weight, such as automobile, cement, commercial banks, and refinery, indicating improved investor sentiment.

Experts linked the positive trend with progress in privatization efforts and potential new agreements with the IMF.