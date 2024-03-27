Search

Business

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 66,000 mark, after gaining over 500 points

12:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed another shining day, with the KSE-100 Index climbing by 500 points to cross 66,000. This rally was triggered by positive economic sentiment in the money market.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the benchmark KSE-100 moved up by 500 points and the benchmark index soared to 66,421.

Buying was observed in sectors with significant market weight, such as automobile, cement, commercial banks, and refinery, indicating improved investor sentiment.

Experts linked the positive trend with progress in privatization efforts and potential new agreements with the IMF.

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.50 281.25
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724/36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.75 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

