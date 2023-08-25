Weekly inflation rises by 25.3 percent in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), a measure of short-term inflation, shows a year-over-year increase of 25.34 percent for the week ending on August 24, according to official statistics from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The short-term inflation increased by 0.05 percent week over week and doesn't appear to be going down, which worries both economists and consumers.

Data show that on August 17, 2023, the Combined Index was at 275.57, compared to 275.57 on August 25, 2022, when the index was reported at 219.97.

Only 12 items saw price decreases in the last week, while 22 important commodities saw unheard-of increases in price.

Onions (23.56%), Pulse Masoor (3.66%), Sugar (3.43%), Garlic (2.17%), Eggs (2.13%), Cooked Daal (2.04%), and Pulse Mash (1.52%) are the products whose prices rose the highest during the week under review.

Among non-food goods, Energy saver (1.89%) and Long Cloth (1.51%) also saw price increases.