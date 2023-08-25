Search

Karachi, Ralwapindi and other cities see massive protests over inflated electricity bills

25 Aug, 2023
Karachi, Ralwapindi and other cities see massive protests over inflated electricity bills
KARACHI – Protests have started in multiple cities of Pakistan against massive hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.

A call for the protest was given by Jamat-e-Islami before people took to streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi , Attock, Gujranwala and other cities across the country, demanding the government to withdraw additional taxes on electricity prices and recent hike in power tariff.

In Karachi, traders also joined the protests against the inflated electricity bills, with some setting them on fire.

Addressing the protest rally JI Karachi’s emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that the situation could worsen if the government continues to put burden on people. He said, “We will show resistance if anyone comes to cut our electricity connection”. He urged the government to tax the landloards not the poor people.

All Karachi Trader Union chairman Attique Mir said they would launch the “jail bharo” movement if any trader was arrested. He said the protest by traders showed that economic crisis had deepened.

He said the protest against the hike in electricity price would continue until the demands are met by the government.

In Rawalpindi, people staged a protest on Murree Road after Friday prayers and raised slogans against the Islamabad Electric Power Supply Company.

The situation was also intensive in other cities as it can be seen in the videos circulating on social media that people torched their electricity bills against in protest.

A day earlier residents of Gujar Khan, a city in Rawalpindi district, set their electricity bill on fire in protest against increasing power tariff in Pakistan amid unbridled inflation.

A huge protest was also witnessed earlier this week in Kotli district of Azad Kashmir where inflation-weary protesters burnt utility bills worth millions. In a defiant move, agitators also made the announcement from a local mosque.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per unit in power tariff on the account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

Amid the protests, a resident of Karachi was left shocked when he received Rs3,747 bill for consuming only two units, means he was charged Rs1873 for a unit.

Reports said a citizen named Mohammad Rizwan received the bill, which includes cost of fuel adjustment, surcharge, uniform adjustment, sales tax and electricity duty.

When Rizwan approached the Karachi Electric for correction, he was sent back unentertained by the company’s staff.

