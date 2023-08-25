Search

Sadaf Kanwal pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Maheen Khawaja 05:49 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
Sadaf Kanwal has penned a deeply heartfelt message to celebrate her husband and fellow actor, Shahroz Sabzwari, on the occasion of his birthday.

In the post, a candid bathroom mirror selfie, Shahroz stood proudly while Sadaf embraced him from behind, striking a pose that radiated their love. The second image portrayed a radiant Sadaf, holding onto Sabzwari with an adoring smile—a snapshot taken during their daughter's recent birthday celebration, a grand event attended by close friends and family, commemorating their joyous journey together. The third picture showcased the couple's playful side, sporting sunglasses and sharing a carefree moment for the camera.

She penned a heartfelt note in the caption stating, "I have no words to describe how important you are in my life.
Your love has made my life complete and blissful
Thank you for giving me the best fun years of my life. Cheers to our lifelong friendship …♾️

Happy birthday my All !!????????????"

The lovebirds tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and have been married for a little more than three years now. The couple have a daughter, one-year-old Zahra who is also a half-sister to Nooreh, Shahroz’s daughter with ex-wife Syra Yousuf.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Rakhi Sawant jets off for Umrah

06:12 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope – August 25, 2023

09:08 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

