Rakhi Sawant jets off for Umrah

Fatima, popular as Rakhi Sawant, who recently captured headlines due to her divorce from ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, has now disclosed that she is embarking on a pilgrimage to Umrah—an integral journey undertaken by Muslims to the sacred site of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

In a video on Instagram, Rakhi is adorned in a hijab and expresses, "I am setting off for Umrah for the very first time. I have received the divine call. My heart brims with joy. I earnestly request your prayers for me, and in turn, I shall pray for everyone's well-being."

As this video spread all across social media platforms like wildfire, internet users have taken to jest with the phrase, "100 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali," which metaphorically implies a sudden shift towards virtuous acts after a history of wrongdoing.

A day prior to commencing her journey to Umrah, Rakhi visited the Mahim Dargah to seek blessings. During a press conference, she said, "These individuals (ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani and friend Rajshree) have inundated me with an avalanche of falsehoods. I am here seeking solace. My faith in Allah assures me that my prayers will be received."