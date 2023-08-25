Search

Bhutan-bound U-16 football team honoured in Pakistan

Web Desk 07:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – The Pakistan U-16 Football team, set to compete in Bhutan, was bestowed with an honor by Candyland, a valued coalition partner of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The recognition ceremony took place at a local hotel, where the young athletes were celebrated for their dedication and potential. PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik graced the occasion as chief guest, while other notables present on the occasion were former PFF senior official Col (R) Mujahid Tareen, cricket coach Manzoor Elahi, PCB executive committee member Amir Nawab, Ajmal Sabir, Basalat Mirza from Candyland, players, football lovers and a good number of media persons.  

Speaking on the occasion, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik expressed, "Football possesses the remarkable ability to unite the world. This power of football has gathered immensely talented U-16 players from every nook and cranny of our nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Candyland for their remarkable joint initiative. It's heartening to see their dedication not for personal publicity, but purely for the advancement of grassroots football in Pakistan. This will undoubtedly benefit Pakistani football for years to come." 

Malik continued, "Pakistan's sporting landscape, particularly in football, is profoundly blessed to have individuals and organizations like Candyland. Their earnest desire to elevate Pakistan's standing on the international football stage reflects a genuine passion for the sport. With their unwavering support, we have the opportunity to enhance our grassroots football and propel it to unprecedented heights. Strengthening grassroots football serves as the bedrock for flourishing at higher levels. Once again, I extend my gratitude to Ismail Industries and its proprietors, Muhammad Ismail and Miftah Ismail, for their magnanimous commitment to the advancement of football in Pakistan." 

Offering guidance to the young football prodigies, Haroon Malik said, “The diligent efforts undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents like yours are truly commendable. We've identified you as gems, and we are committed to nurturing your potential. Now, you stand as ambassadors of Pakistan, and for the honor of your nation, it's essential to toil with unyielding passion, unwavering dedication, and boundless self-belief. With these qualities, you will undoubtedly soar to great heights." 

Former PFF senior official Col (R) Mujahid Tareen shared his insights, saying, "The collaborative initiative of PFF and Candyland is praiseworthy and much-needed. This is the essence required in every sport, particularly in football. The talent has been successfully unearthed, and Candyland's diligent care is commendable. It is now the responsibility of these players to channel all their energies into preparing for upcoming events and striving to bring glory to their nation." 

Candyland, in its steadfast commitment to fostering football from the grassroots, not only facilitated nationwide trials in collaboration with the PFF Normalization Committee but also meticulously curated a well-balanced U-16 squad for the Bhutan event. These comprehensive trials drew participants from every corner of Pakistan, including remote areas brimming with untapped talent, leading to the identification of 200 remarkably gifted players. 

Out of this pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad. As August draws to a close, the team is set to embark on their journey to Bhutan. Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.

