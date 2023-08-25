Yango kickstarts its operations in Faisalabad after Lahore and Islamabad

FAISALABAD - The international ride-hailing service Yango, has started its operations in Faisalabad.

Operating globally in over 20 countries, including UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango is making massive strides in its mission to introduce its safe, reliable, and affordable ride-hailing service to the vibrant and flourishing Pakistani economy by launching in Faisalabad after Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Yango's mobile app is available to Android and iOS users in Pakistan for convenient car and bike rides to desired destinations with a user-friendly experience.

The app uses geolocation technology to quickly connect users with nearby drivers, reducing wait times, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

It collaborates with local partners to offer its services through its app giving ownership to the partners and the drivers. It relies on its smart distribution features and significantly reasonable trip costs. The app allows for picking up rides quickly, maximising fuel efficiency, which ends up keeping both the customer and driver happy.

The company is committed to ensuring ride safety by providing various features, such as route sharing, quick access to emergency contact numbers, and the ability to report reckless driving. The ride stands apart from other services by allowing users to make multiple stops during the ride and make multiple bookings from the same cellular device.

It remains committed to its vision of prioritising safe and budget-friendly rides for passengers from all walks of life and creating opportunities for lucrative earnings for the drivers. The service aims to deliver greater benefits to partners, drivers, users, and society as a whole by taking significant steps to ensure affordability, reliability, and safety!

