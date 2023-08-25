Yango kickstarts its operations in Faisalabad after Lahore and Islamabad

FAISALABAD - The international ride-hailing service Yango, has started its operations in Faisalabad.
Operating globally in over 20 countries, including UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, Yango is making massive strides in its mission to introduce its safe, reliable, and affordable ride-hailing service to the vibrant and flourishing Pakistani economy by launching in Faisalabad after Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.
Yango's mobile app is available to Android and iOS users in Pakistan for convenient car and bike rides to desired destinations with a user-friendly experience.
The app uses geolocation technology to quickly connect users with nearby drivers, reducing wait times, according to a press release issued here on Friday.
It collaborates with local partners to offer its services through its app giving ownership to the partners and the drivers. It relies on its smart distribution features and significantly reasonable trip costs. The app allows for picking up rides quickly, maximising fuel efficiency, which ends up keeping both the customer and driver happy.
The company is committed to ensuring ride safety by providing various features, such as route sharing, quick access to emergency contact numbers, and the ability to report reckless driving. The ride stands apart from other services by allowing users to make multiple stops during the ride and make multiple bookings from the same cellular device.
It remains committed to its vision of prioritising safe and budget-friendly rides for passengers from all walks of life and creating opportunities for lucrative earnings for the drivers. The service aims to deliver greater benefits to partners, drivers, users, and society as a whole by taking significant steps to ensure affordability, reliability, and safety!
KARACHI - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 192.61 points on Monday, showing negative change of 0.40 percent, closing at 47,478.61 points against 47,671.22 points the previous trading day.
A total of 184,138,134 shares were traded during the day as compared to 192,036,691 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 6.465 billion against Rs 6.528 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 90 of them recorded gains and 202 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 19,236,327 shares at Rs 2.02 per share; Bankislami Pak. with 16,660,625 shares at Rs 15.25 per share and Kohinoor Textile with 10,481,500 shares at Rs 63.07 per share.
Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 24.75 per share price, closing at Rs 718.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs 18.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 500.00.
Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.00 per share closing at Rs 8300.00; followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 56.69 decline to close at Rs 711.00.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
