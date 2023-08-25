K-Electric shocks consumer by sending Rs3,747 bill for TWO UNITS consumed

KARACHI – A resident of Karachi was left shocked when he received Rs3,747 bill for consuming only two units, means he was charged Rs1873 for a unit.
Reports said a citizen named Mohammad Rizwan received the bill, which includes cost of fuel adjustment, surcharge, uniform adjustment, sales tax and electricity duty.
When Rizwan approached the Karachi Electric for correction, he was sent back unentertained by the company’s staff.
Meanwhile, massive protests have started in multiple cities of Pakistan against recent hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.
A call for the protest was given by Jamat-e-Islami before people took to streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi , Attock, Gujranwala and other cities across the country, demanding the government to withdraw additional taxes on electricity prices and recent hike in power tariff.
In Karachi, traders also joined the protests against the inflated electricity bills, with some setting them on fire.
Addressing the protest rally JI Karachi’s emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that the situation could worsen if the government continues to put burden on people. He said, “We will show resistance if anyone comes to cut our electricity connection”. He urged the government to tax the landloards not the poor people.
All Karachi Trader Union chairman Attique Mir said they would launch the “jail bharo” movement if any trader was arrested. He said the protest by traders showed that economic crisis had deepened.
He said the protest against the hike in electricity price would continue until the demands are met by the government.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|313.9
|317.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.5
|341.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.5
|401.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.8
|86.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.35
|84.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
