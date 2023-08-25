K-Electric shocks consumer by sending Rs3,747 bill for TWO UNITS consumed

KARACHI – A resident of Karachi was left shocked when he received Rs3,747 bill for consuming only two units, means he was charged Rs1873 for a unit.

Reports said a citizen named Mohammad Rizwan received the bill, which includes cost of fuel adjustment, surcharge, uniform adjustment, sales tax and electricity duty.

When Rizwan approached the Karachi Electric for correction, he was sent back unentertained by the company’s staff.

Meanwhile, massive protests have started in multiple cities of Pakistan against recent hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.

A call for the protest was given by Jamat-e-Islami before people took to streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi , Attock, Gujranwala and other cities across the country, demanding the government to withdraw additional taxes on electricity prices and recent hike in power tariff.

#Karachi_Reject_Electric_Bills



Jamat Islami Karachi is Holding Protest across the city against excess bills from KE Electric. pic.twitter.com/c0C1h4MVU7 — *سعدیہ شارق* (@Sadia29059377) August 25, 2023

In Karachi, traders also joined the protests against the inflated electricity bills, with some setting them on fire.

Addressing the protest rally JI Karachi’s emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that the situation could worsen if the government continues to put burden on people. He said, “We will show resistance if anyone comes to cut our electricity connection”. He urged the government to tax the landloards not the poor people.

All Karachi Trader Union chairman Attique Mir said they would launch the “jail bharo” movement if any trader was arrested. He said the protest by traders showed that economic crisis had deepened.

He said the protest against the hike in electricity price would continue until the demands are met by the government.