Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz

LONDON – Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that his brother Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October.

''You are all aware that Nawaz Sharif's name was missing from the infamous Panama Papers. Through a conspiracy, he was brought into the inquiry, but no action was done against other individuals whose names were truly listed in the Panama papers,'' Shehbaz said while talking to reporters alongside his brother in London on Friday.

''There is no second opinion that Nawaz Sharif would go to Pakistan and face the law,'' he added.

The PML-N president, to a question about whether "current and former judges" would face punishment, said that real accountability is the need of the hour and should be implemented on a broad scale ''Pakistan cannot advance without it.''

Shehbaz said that his party has dissolved legislatures in accordance with the "spirit of the Constitution".

"Thereafter, it is the chief election commissioner's duty under the law and the constitution to conduct elections. On the orders of Mian Nawaz Sharif, our party met with the Election Commission today.

"And it is certain that as a political party, we will fully facilitate the ECP for free, fair, and transparent elections," he continued.

Shehbaz also criticised the PTI for bringing "fake cases" against him and his older brother, saying that their political victimisation became public after the courts gave them a clean chits.

"Now Mian Sahib will come to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign," he continued.

Shehbaz also criticised a sitting Supreme Court justice for showing what he perceived as excessive care for Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, but not for his brother or niece.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders said that Sharif's return has been planned for October 15.