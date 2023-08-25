Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz

LONDON – Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that his brother Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October.
''You are all aware that Nawaz Sharif's name was missing from the infamous Panama Papers. Through a conspiracy, he was brought into the inquiry, but no action was done against other individuals whose names were truly listed in the Panama papers,'' Shehbaz said while talking to reporters alongside his brother in London on Friday.
''There is no second opinion that Nawaz Sharif would go to Pakistan and face the law,'' he added.
The PML-N president, to a question about whether "current and former judges" would face punishment, said that real accountability is the need of the hour and should be implemented on a broad scale ''Pakistan cannot advance without it.''
Shehbaz said that his party has dissolved legislatures in accordance with the "spirit of the Constitution".
"Thereafter, it is the chief election commissioner's duty under the law and the constitution to conduct elections. On the orders of Mian Nawaz Sharif, our party met with the Election Commission today.
"And it is certain that as a political party, we will fully facilitate the ECP for free, fair, and transparent elections," he continued.
Shehbaz also criticised the PTI for bringing "fake cases" against him and his older brother, saying that their political victimisation became public after the courts gave them a clean chits.
"Now Mian Sahib will come to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign," he continued.
Shehbaz also criticised a sitting Supreme Court justice for showing what he perceived as excessive care for Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, but not for his brother or niece.
Meanwhile, PML-N leaders said that Sharif's return has been planned for October 15.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|313.9
|317.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.5
|341.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.5
|401.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.8
|86.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.35
|84.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
