Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Friday registered upward trend in domestic market as Pakistani rupee continues to face unprecedented pressure against the US dollar.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,900 to close at Rs235,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,486 to settle at Rs201,903, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $4 to settle at $1,919 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs50 per tola and Rs 24.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.