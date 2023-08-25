Judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced Imran Khan to jail made OSD

ISLAMABAD – A judge, who sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to prison on charges of corrupt practices and misstatement in Toshakhana gifts sale case, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

According to a notification by Islamabad High Court (IHC), Additional District and Session (West) Judge Humayun Dilawar has been posted as OSD against a "newly created post" with immediate effect.

More to follow