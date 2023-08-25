Search

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for Sajjad Ali

Maheen Khawaja 09:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Sajjad Ali
Source: Sajjad Ali (Instagram)

Music has the extraordinary ability to touch our hearts and souls, transporting us to different emotions and memories. One artist who has masterfully captured these emotions in his melodies is the renowned Pakistani singer, songwriter, and composer, Sajjad Ali. 

Born into a family deeply rooted in the world of art and entertainment, his father, Shafqat Hussain (a legendary classical musician), and his uncle Tassaduq Hussain (an accomplished composer) undoubtedly played a significant role in nurturing his musical inclination.

Ali's journey in the music industry began with his debut album, "Master Sajjad Sings Memorable Classics," which was released in 1979 when he was just 13 years old. This album showcased his remarkable ability to reinterpret and infuse classic songs with his unique style. It was a clear indicator that a musical prodigy had arrived on the scene.

However, it was his 1987 album "Babia" that shot him to mainstream fame. The album featured the iconic song "Babia," which became an instant hit and solidified his position as a rising star in the Pakistani music scene. 

One of the most striking aspects of his musical career is his versatility. He effortlessly navigates various genres, including pop, classical, and semi-classical, showcasing his prowess as a singer and composer. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary elements in his music is a testament to his musical acumen.

Today he celebrated his 57th birthday and posted a side-by-side comparison with his younger self with the caption "Thank you all for the countless birthday wishes today. Grateful for your appreciation throughout my career ❤️❤️ Here’s my ‘beginning’ and the ‘now’, side by side. How time flies :)"

Many celebs including Hiba Qadir, Reema Khan and fans filled the comment section with well wishes.

Ali's impact on the music industry extends beyond his chart-topping hits. He has inspired countless aspiring musicians with his dedication to his craft, his unwavering commitment to producing quality music, and his ability to evolve with the changing times. He is a source of inspiration for those who seek to pursue a career in music, showcasing that true talent and passion can lead to a lasting legacy.

Many of his songs include Paniyon Mein, Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai, Tum Naraz Ho, Chief Saab, Bolo Bolo, Sohni Lagdi, and Tera Naam Liya To.

Sajjad Ali's son sings 'Señorita' in comical style

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

09:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Sadaf Kanwal pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

05:49 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Nadir Ali under fire after 'derogatory comments' about Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel

11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Dua Lipa rings in 28th birthday with gratitude and nostalgia

04:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Sabeeka Imam celebrates birthday in style: a night of elegance, fine dining and ...

05:11 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Sara Ali Khan flashes her curves in latest Instagram post

11:15 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

09:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 25, 2023

09:08 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 313.9 317.15
Euro EUR 338.5 341.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.5 401.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.8 86.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.35 84.1
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Karachi PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Islamabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Peshawar PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Quetta PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Sialkot PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Attock PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Gujranwala PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Jehlum PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Multan PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Bahawalpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Gujrat PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Nawabshah PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Chakwal PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Hyderabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Nowshehra PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Sargodha PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Faisalabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Mirpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: