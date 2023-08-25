PAKvAFG: Afghanistan receives severe backlash over Mankad controversy

Following their one-wicket loss to Pakistan in the second ODI on Thursday, the Afghanistan cricket team is receiving harsh backlash for mankading Shadab Khan in the chaotic last over.

Pakistan needed 11 runs to win the second ODI and the three-match series in the last over while chasing 301 to win.

Shadab Khan, who played a key knock that kept Pakistan's chances of winning alive, was run out by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who ran but did not bowl.

It was deemed fair by the third umpire, who then signalled "out."

However, Afghanistan team's strategy did not succeed, as Naseem Shah struck nine runs in the final over to seal an exciting victory.

Social media users criticised the Afghan team after the victory due to Fazalhaq Farooqi's mankading of Shadab Khan.

They mocked the losing team. Others criticised the losing team for their unsporting demeanour, while some claimed it was retribution for the "unfair tactics" used.

This is how they reacted:

Dear Shaheen, Naseem, Haris, Usama & Shadab Please loose the world cup final if needed, but just don't be like them. #Mankad pic.twitter.com/vOTQLQweIa — Einstein (@The_Scientisst) August 24, 2023

The only country you shouldn't try a mankad against is pakistan, ghar tak chor ke ayen ge 👿🥵#Mankad #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/ebdlisiWQr — H A م Z A Tweet's  (@Patarao007) August 24, 2023

"In the realm of sportsmanship, yesterday's ODI match witnessed an unfortunate incident as an Afghanistan bowler chose to mankad a Pakistani batter. While the competitive spirit burns bright, let us remember mutual respect is what truly defines a champion."#mankad #Cheaters pic.twitter.com/FcFVUp4dZV — Dr. Owsom Hijazi (@OsamaHi73492020) August 25, 2023