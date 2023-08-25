Search

Sports

PAKvAFG: Afghanistan receives severe backlash over Mankad controversy

Web Desk 10:19 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
PAKvAFG: Afghanistan receives severe backlash over Mankad controversy
Source: Screen grab

Following their one-wicket loss to Pakistan in the second ODI on Thursday, the Afghanistan cricket team is receiving harsh backlash for mankading Shadab Khan in the chaotic last over.

Pakistan needed 11 runs to win the second ODI and the three-match series in the last over while chasing 301 to win.

Shadab Khan, who played a key knock that kept Pakistan's chances of winning alive, was run out by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who ran but did not bowl.

It was deemed fair by the third umpire, who then signalled "out." 

However, Afghanistan team's strategy did not succeed, as Naseem Shah struck nine runs in the final over to seal an exciting victory. 

Social media users criticised the Afghan team after the victory due to Fazalhaq Farooqi's mankading of Shadab Khan. 

They mocked the losing team. Others criticised the losing team for their unsporting demeanour, while some claimed it was retribution for the "unfair tactics" used. 

This is how they reacted:

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Pakistan narrowly escape losing to Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

11:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Haris Rauf’s fiver-fer guides Pakistan to first ODI victory over Afghanistan

11:49 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Zaka Ashraf joins Pakistani squad in Hambantota before Afghanistan series

10:15 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Pakistan team leaves for Sri Lanka for Afghanistan ODI series

03:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

After facing severe backlash, PCB includes Imran Khan in new video but removes Wasim Akram

10:13 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Babar Azam’s father breaks silence over marriage claims

07:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Security agencies thwart attempts to hack senior Pakistani ...

10:40 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 25, 2023

09:08 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 313.9 317.15
Euro EUR 338.5 341.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.5 401.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.8 86.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.35 84.1
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Karachi PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Islamabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Peshawar PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Quetta PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Sialkot PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Attock PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Gujranwala PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Jehlum PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Multan PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Bahawalpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Gujrat PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Nawabshah PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Chakwal PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Hyderabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Nowshehra PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Sargodha PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Faisalabad PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726
Mirpur PKR 233,400 PKR 2,726

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: