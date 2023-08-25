PAKvAFG: Afghanistan receives severe backlash over Mankad controversy

Following their one-wicket loss to Pakistan in the second ODI on Thursday, the Afghanistan cricket team is receiving harsh backlash for mankading Shadab Khan in the chaotic last over.
Pakistan needed 11 runs to win the second ODI and the three-match series in the last over while chasing 301 to win.
Shadab Khan, who played a key knock that kept Pakistan's chances of winning alive, was run out by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who ran but did not bowl.
It was deemed fair by the third umpire, who then signalled "out."
However, Afghanistan team's strategy did not succeed, as Naseem Shah struck nine runs in the final over to seal an exciting victory.
Social media users criticised the Afghan team after the victory due to Fazalhaq Farooqi's mankading of Shadab Khan.
They mocked the losing team. Others criticised the losing team for their unsporting demeanour, while some claimed it was retribution for the "unfair tactics" used.
This is how they reacted:
Dear Shaheen, Naseem, Haris, Usama & Shadab Please loose the world cup final if needed, but just don't be like them. #Mankad pic.twitter.com/vOTQLQweIa— Einstein (@The_Scientisst) August 24, 2023
The only country you shouldn't try a mankad against is pakistan, ghar tak chor ke ayen ge 👿🥵#Mankad #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/ebdlisiWQr— H A م Z A Tweet's (@Patarao007) August 24, 2023
"In the realm of sportsmanship, yesterday's ODI match witnessed an unfortunate incident as an Afghanistan bowler chose to mankad a Pakistani batter. While the competitive spirit burns bright, let us remember mutual respect is what truly defines a champion."#mankad #Cheaters pic.twitter.com/FcFVUp4dZV— Dr. Owsom Hijazi (@OsamaHi73492020) August 25, 2023
My sister be like ye tum kia baar baar aik hi video dekh rae ho— عائیشہ 🇵🇰 (@ayeshakhan217) August 24, 2023
Le video #naseemshah #PakvsAfg #mankad #cheaters #babarazam pic.twitter.com/Bnu1U2AFfK
Cricket is the Game og Brave people, not the cowards. #No_Ball#Mankad pic.twitter.com/cpq0WIt62E— Younis Khan (@M_Unas92) August 24, 2023
When your bowler looking for #mankad you should start thinking he got no courage to face batter and he got no plan, he already lost the battle. #cricket #PakvsAfg #PakistanCricket #nasimshah @Nasimshahpk weldone son, nerves of steel. Win always for PK @76Shadabkhan you beauty. pic.twitter.com/pWozkCLWMq— Hafeez Ur Rehman (@Hafeez8165) August 24, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|313.9
|317.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.5
|341.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.5
|401.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.8
|86.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.35
|84.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.