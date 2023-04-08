Search

Sajjad Ali's son sings 'Señorita' in comical style

Noor Fatima 04:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
Sajjad Ali's son sings 'Señorita' in comical style
Source: Shabi Ali (Instagram)

Like father like son! When Sajjad Ali isn't making headlines, his son Shabi Ali will do it.

The revered singer-songwriter whose vocal prowess has carved him a niche in the industry is bringing three of his children who themselves are maestros of the maestros. Sajjad's son, Shabi, who has an impressive social media presence and a fun personality — apparent from his social media posts — recently shared a video that has taken the internet by storm.

Keeping up with his father's effervescent personality that also translates into his work — not to forget Sajjad's hilarious song about power crisis — his son, too, showed off his humor and vocal versatility when he impersonated the song Senorita in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast's voices.

Taking to Instagram, the Runaway crooner shared a one-minute video of himself singing and bursting into giggles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shabi Ali (@shabialimusic)

For the unversed, the carnival song with its catchy melody mixed with Spanish richness was composed by penned Indian musicians, Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. Señorita hit the top charts in multiple music lists back in 2013, debuting at the 40th number in the BBC Asian Charts.

On the professional front, Shabi followed in his father's footsteps, and released a bunch of singles including Dinner Dinner, Whipped Cream and Winona Ryder.

Sajjad Ali addresses rumours of abandoning long-lost sister

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

