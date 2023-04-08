Search

Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other

Web Desk 05:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other
Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other
Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other
Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other

Sajal Aly and Adnan Samad Khan, lead actors in the popular TV serial Kuch Ankahi, recently took to Instagram to praise each other's acting skills. The show, which has gained a reputation for its progressive plot and well-rounded characters, has been well-received by the audience, and both Sajal and Adnan are currently enjoying their success.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session with fans, Adnan was asked to share his honest opinion of Sajal's acting abilities. In response, he said that he could write an entire book about her talent. Adnan went on to say that Sajal is the kind of actor who does not need validation from others to feel confident in her abilities; she knows her own worth.

Sajal, in her response to Adnan's praise, said that people are still unaware of Adnan's immense talent and he is yet to be fully discovered. Adnan responded by saying, "Janab, abhi tou logon ko ye nahi pata (People are yet to find out) what you are made of!"

The actors' mutual admiration for each other highlights the camaraderie they share on and off the screen and is a testament to the success of the show.

In a world where negativity and spiteful comments often dominate social media, it's always heartening to witness camaraderie and mutual respect among artists. Recently, Humaima Malick, the star of The Legend of Maula Jatt, and former actor Noor Bukhari set an example for their peers by publicly supporting each other.

Humaima expressed her gratitude to Noor and praised her as an inspiration, emphasizing that the two actors can be best friends as well. This gesture serves as a reminder that lifting each other up rather than competing is the way to create a more positive and collaborative artistic community.

On the work front, Aly has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which is produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly is also set to star in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah. 

