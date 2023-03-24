Search

Sajal Aly's 'inappropriate' dressing in Kuch Ankahi sparks controversy

Web Desk 03:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
Source: ARY Digital (Youtube)

Pakistani actress and model Sajal Aly has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her stunning looks and exceptional acting talent. Aly has been in the limelight ever since her performance in the hit series Dhoop Ki Deewar and has since then established herself as one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan.

With her versatile acting skills and magnetic personality, Sajal has garnered a huge fan base both in Pakistan and abroad. Her performances in popular television dramas such as Alif, Aangan, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and Yeh Dil Mera have left a lasting impression on her fans, and her latest project Kuch Ankahi is no exception.

In the show, Aly portrays the character of Aaliya, a modest girl from a humble family who is determined to achieve her goals and support her family. While the drama is set in a middle-class neighbourhood, Aly's character is depicted wearing modern clothing that does not conform to the traditional dress code.

In a recent episode featuring Samia's wedding, Aly wore a black net saree, which was perceived by some fans as inappropriate for her character.

Additionally, there have been requests from fans for the female characters to wear a scarf or dupatta with their shalwar kameez outfits. In one episode, Aly and other actors were shown without a dupatta, which was not well-received by the audience.

Furthermore, some fans have expressed concern about Aly's wardrobe choices, as they feel that some of her outfits have outdated cuts and are not in line with current fashion trends. This is in contrast to her previous dramas, such as Yaqeen Ka Safar and Alif, where her wardrobe was thoughtfully designed to align with her character's personality and story arc.

On the work front, she has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which is produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly is also set to star in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah. 

Sajal Aly's BTS video breaks the internet

