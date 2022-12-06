Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony pictures

Congratulations are in order for the newest pair of Lollywood, Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, as they have tied the knot in a dreamy wedding.

The social media influencer turned Youtuber couple has been making rounds on the internet with their sizzling chemistry and rib-tickling content.

Sharing pictures from their Nikkah and Mehendi ceremonies, the social media influencers have been the center of attention. Both Javed and Shah took to their social media handles to share pictures from their lavish wedding. The Mehendi event was attended by the bride and groom's close family members and friends.

Social media users have sent their best wishes to the couple on starting their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azlan Shah (@azlanshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azlan Shah (@azlanshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azlan Shah (@azlanshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Warisha Javed Khan (@warisha.jk)

For those unversed, Azlan Shah is a social media influencer and a YouTuber widely acknowledged for his love for exotic and wild animals. The self-proclaimed animal enthusiast has 341K subscribers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Warisha Javed Khan gained popularity with her quirky TikTok videos and her resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal.