Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony pictures

Noor Fatima
12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony pictures
Source: Azlan Shah (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the newest pair of Lollywood, Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, as they have tied the knot in a dreamy wedding.

The social media influencer turned Youtuber couple has been making rounds on the internet with their sizzling chemistry and rib-tickling content.   

Sharing pictures from their Nikkah and Mehendi ceremonies, the social media influencers have been the center of attention. Both Javed and Shah took to their social media handles to share pictures from their lavish wedding. The Mehendi event was attended by the bride and groom's close family members and friends.

Social media users have sent their best wishes to the couple on starting their journey.

For those unversed, Azlan Shah is a social media influencer and a YouTuber widely acknowledged for his love for exotic and wild animals. The self-proclaimed animal enthusiast has 341K subscribers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Warisha Javed Khan gained popularity with her quirky TikTok videos and her resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal. 

More From This Category
Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work ...
12:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Grammy-winning Pakistani singer shares her quest ...
08:39 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Alizeh Shah's 'summer pictures' raise temperature ...
07:59 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Hina Altaf celebrates husband Agha Ali's birthday
10:44 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Babrik Shah's three-year-old son passes away in a ...
11:12 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony pictures
12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr