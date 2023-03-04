Sajal Aly's BTS video breaks the internet

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Sajal Aly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to wrapping the internet around her finger.

The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the Pakistani drama industry with numerous hit projects including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera, doesn't forget to treat her fans with her remarkable social media presence.

With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, that ranks her among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media app, the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress keeps her diehard fans updated about her private and professional life with rare glimpses and candid moments.

Most recently, a BTS video of the Gul-e-Rana famed actress was circulating on the internet where she radiated main character energy while getting ready for a photoshoot.

Surrounded by makeup artists, the Sinf-e-Aahan diva made sure to bewitch the audience with her wink.

Aly also shared the final look on her Instagram.

Social media users are obsessed with the diva's pictures.

On the work front, Aly is currently seen in Kuch Ankahi. She will also be seen in What's Love Got To Do With It? which is yet to release in Pakistan but had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September 2022, and released in the United Kingdom on 24 February 2023 by StudioCanal.