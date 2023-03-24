Search

Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite for new project 'Idiot'

Maheen Khawaja 04:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
Source: Ahmed Ali (Instagram)

After a hiatus of four years, actors Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are all set to work together again – this time in a new project, titled Idiot.

While the details about the series are still under wraps, Ahmed shared a motion poster on his Instagram account, giving a sneak peek into what the project might entail.

Kifayat Rodani, the writer of the upcoming project "Idiot" featuring Pasha and Ali, shared a motion poster on social media, which has been spreading all over the internet like wildfire. The motion poster, which featured narration by Ali, began with him yelling at the top of his lungs, "If you can’t live yourself, will you not let others live their life too?" The intense dialogue hints at the possibility of a complex and thought-provoking storyline.

The audio accompanying the motion poster features a song about a man questioning why he stammers and then regrets everything he says and does. This introspective and emotional song adds a layer of depth to the story and hints at the characters struggling with their inner demons.

The motion poster and the accompanying narration and song have left fans intrigued about what to expect from the project. The chemistry between Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar, as seen in their previous collaboration in Laal Kabootar, has been eagerly anticipated by their fans. With the talented Anjum Shahzad at the helm of the project, "Idiot" seems to be shaping up to be a promising addition to Pakistani cinema.

On the work front, Pasha was recently seen in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida and Dikhawa

Mansha Pasha calls for mutual respect among artists and cricketers

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

