Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Congratulations are in order for the American actress and star of the popular film Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan who has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The 36-year-old actress, who has been living overseas for several years, shared the news on her Instagram account by posting a picture of a baby onesie with "Coming soon..." written on it. In the caption, Lohan expressed her excitement and gratitude, saying "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan, who has kept a low public profile in recent years, married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, as reported by People magazine. The couple got engaged in 2021 and were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai in 2020.

The post has received significant attention from fans and media outlets, with many speculating about Lohan's future plans and what her pregnancy means for her career. However, Lohan has not provided any further details about her pregnancy or plans for the future.

The news of her pregnancy has garnered congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

On the work front, Lohan's return to acting was in Netflix's Falling for Christmas last year, and she will also be starring in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.