Saboor Aly’s bold look in black takes wedding fashion to next level; See Pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood star Saboor Aly aced the art of turning heads and she did it again at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding festivities, captivating everyone with her breathtaking dress.

The Fitrat star – known for an impeccable sense of style, and stunning look – took center stage at the sar-studded wedding celebration, which has been creating waves across social media. At the ceremony, she stunned in a luxurious sleeveless black dress that radiated sophistication.

The dress, crafted from pure black raw silk, featured a unique sun-dial neck design adorned with sparkling crystals. The crystals shimmered in the light, creating a glow that added to her charm. Adding a final touch of class, Saboor paired her gorgeous black dress with a pure spray dupatta, completing the look with finesse. Netizens were quick to find out about the dress that costs Rs130,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Saboor’s breathtaking stopping appearance was captured in candid pictures, which she shared online, amassing widespread recognition.