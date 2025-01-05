Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saboor Aly’s bold look in black takes wedding fashion to next level; See Pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood star Saboor Aly aced the art of turning heads and she did it again at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding festivities, captivating everyone with her breathtaking dress.

The Fitrat star – known for an impeccable sense of style, and stunning look  – took center stage at the sar-studded wedding celebration, which has been creating waves across social media. At the ceremony, she stunned in a luxurious sleeveless black dress that radiated sophistication.

The dress, crafted from pure black raw silk, featured a unique sun-dial neck design adorned with sparkling crystals. The crystals shimmered in the light, creating a glow that added to her charm.  Adding a final touch of class, Saboor paired her gorgeous black dress with a pure spray dupatta, completing the look with finesse. Netizens were quick to find out about the dress that costs Rs130,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Saboor’s breathtaking stopping appearance was captured in candid pictures, which she shared online, amassing widespread recognition.

Saboor Aly dazzles in Bold Red, spreading Christmas cheer in new pictures

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

