Indian coast guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat, 3 personnel killed

A tragic incident occurred in the Indian state of Gujarat when an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed during a routine flight, resulting in the deaths of three personnel on board.

According to reports from Indian media, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) went down near the Port Bandar Airport, located in Gujarat, during a regular patrol operation. The crash led to the immediate death of all three crew members, who were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to save them.

The Indian police confirmed that the helicopter was in the midst of a standard flight when it suddenly crashed. Emergency rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extract the three victims from the wreckage. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but unfortunately, the injuries sustained in the crash proved fatal, and all three personnel passed away during treatment.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, investigations are underway. Initial reports suggest that the helicopter may have experienced technical difficulties, but further details are awaited. The Advanced Light Helicopter is known for its reliability and is frequently used by the Indian Coast Guard for various missions, including surveillance and search-and-rescue operations.

This tragic incident follows a similar crash just two months ago, when another Coast Guard helicopter plunged into the sea, also resulting in the loss of personnel. These accidents have raised concerns about the safety of air operations within the Coast Guard and sparked discussions about improving maintenance protocols and ensuring crew safety.

Authorities have expressed their condolences, with India’s Home Minister and senior Coast Guard officials offering tributes to the deceased personnel. The government has pledged to fully investigate the cause of the crash and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The loss of life has deeply affected the Indian Coast Guard community, with officials noting that these personnel were dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders and performing critical duties under difficult circumstances.