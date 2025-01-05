Hareem Shah’s controversial interview on Pakistani men goes viral

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has sparked outrage after making derogatory remarks about Pakistani men during a recent interview, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Hareem Shah, known for her controversial statements and videos often linked to Pakistani politics, labeled Pakistani men as “fools” during her appearance on a podcast hosted by Nusrat Haris. The video clip was widely shared on Instagram, drawing sharp criticism.

While discussing societal issues, Hareem Shah claimed that “deceiving Pakistani men is very easy.” She further alleged that “men in Pakistan can be easily manipulated and misled.”

Adding fuel to the fire, she remarked that Pakistani men prey on “transgenders, men, women, children, widows, and divorced women.” According to her, they are driven by excessive desires and “lose control over their physical urges.”

Hareem Shah’s comments have been met with widespread backlash, with many social media users expressing anger and disappointment over her statements. Critics have accused her of making sweeping generalizations and tarnishing the image of Pakistani men.