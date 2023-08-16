Elon Musk says he is learning about prolific Muslim explorer Ibn Battuta

Muslim scholar Ibn Battuta is known as greatest traveller of premodern times who impressed millions with his desire to travel across the globe and the latest to acknowledge Moroccan scholar’s contributions is no other than world richest man Elon Musk.

The expansive range of Tesla chief translates his multifaceted interests but also the profound depth of his knowledge as he is interested in philosophy, science fiction, and fantasy novels.

In a post shared on his platform Twitter, now X, the tech enthusiast said he is currently learning about Ibn Battuta, an amazingly widely traveled Islamic explorer.

The billionaire recommended podcast known as The Explorers, calling it great source of knowledge.

Highly recommend “The Explorers” podcast for stories of exploration of many cultures over the ages.



Am currently learning about Ibn Battuta, an amazingly widely traveled Islamic explorer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2023

Abu Abdullah Muhammad ibn Battuta was a Moroccan traveller and scholar known for his far-reaching travels across Islamic world and beyond.

Battuta was named among greatest travellers and explorers of all time as his journeys covered insane distance, and his accounts speaks of valuable insights into the different cultures, societies, and regions he visited.

Born in Tangier, Morocco, into a family of scholars, Ibn Battuta got early education in Islamic law. He embarked journey of pilgrimage to Mecca, and later extended his travels plans.

Over the years, he traveled through North Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, India, Southeast Asia, China, and parts of East Africa, covering around 75,000 miles. Battuta was impressed by contrasting different cultures, languages, and landscapes he encountered.

His extraordinary travelling was documented in his famous travelogue dubbed Rihla in which he narrated his observations, experiences, and encounters.

He reportedly returned to homeland in 1354, and served as jurist for years. He breathed his last in 1368, leaving a legacy of exploration and cultural exchange.