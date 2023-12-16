Mohib Mirza finds striking parallels between 'Ishrat' and 'Animal' fight sequences

In a surprising revelation, acclaimed Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza has drawn attention to what he perceives as an uncanny resemblance between the fight sequences in his upcoming film "Ishrat" and Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated project, "Animal." The actor took to social media to share his observation, sparking curiosity and comparisons among film enthusiasts.
Known for his keen eye and dedication to his craft, Mirza seems to have noticed similarities in the choreography and execution of action sequences in both films.
Ishrat Made in China," a 2022 Pakistani romantic action comedy film, marks the directorial debut of the talented Mohib Mirza, who also co-wrote and produced the movie, in addition to portraying the lead character, Ishrat. The film, co-directed by Parmesh Adiwal and Tehseen Khan, serves as a spin-off of the popular 2006 television comedy series "Ishrat Baji," which also featured Mohib Mirza. Released on 3 March 2022 under the banners of Ek Alif Films and Eleven Eleven Films, with distribution by Geo Films and Eveready Pictures, the movie received unfavourable reviews and proved to be a box-office disappointment.
On the other side of the cinematic spectrum, "Animal" is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action drama film directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri headline the cast. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, the film follows the character Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh as he uncovers an assassination plot against his father, propelling him on a quest for revenge.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
