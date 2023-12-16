Zahid Ahmed slams Instagram for deleting post on Palestine

Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed expressed his frustration with the management of the social media app, Instagram, after the platform deleted his post in solidarity with the Palestinians and addressing terrorism.

Taking to Instagram, the 101 divorce actor shared a note revealing the removal of his previous post by Instagram. According to the actor, the deleted post had referred to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Rishi Singh, and US President Joe Biden as 'real terrorists.'

In a fiery response, Ahmed criticised Instagram's owners, stating, 'Instagram, I'd love to see you burn in hell on the day of judgment.'

The now-deleted post featured a picture of Rishi Sonik, Netanyahu, the Afghan Taliban, and Joe Biden. The caption on the photos read, 'We were forced to believe that this is what terrorists look like when the world now knows what terrorists look like.'

"My dear, you are losing tens of thousands of fans across India and other parts of the world by issuing unnecessary statements on Kashmir and the recent war between Israel and Hamas. You are one of the finest actors. Limit yourself to your field..." he stated in the caption.

While the post was removed from Ahmed's Instagram, it remains accessible on Facebook.

It's crucial to note that the ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza have resulted in a tragic toll, with over 18,797 Palestinians martyred, more than 50,000 injured, and over 7,780 individuals reported missing since October 7. Additionally, the bombing has caused partial damage to over 253,000 houses and the destruction of more than 52,000 houses in Gaza.