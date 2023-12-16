Search

SRK under fire for praying at Indian temple

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
SRK under fire for praying at Indian temple
Source: Twitter

After a recent visit to the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Suhana, who recently made her acting debut in Netflix's 'The Archies,' directed by Zoya Akhtar, accompanied her father on this spiritual visit.

Videos capturing the father-daughter duo's temple visit have surfaced on social media. A video shared by news agency ANI on X stated, '#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra.'

Reports in Indian media indicate that Shah Rukh Khan visited to seek blessings for Suhana.

In the video, Suhana is seen gracefully entering the temple premises in a muted ocean-green salwar suit, accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan, following behind, was dressed in black pants, a white t-shirt, and a jacket.

However, the visit sparked controversy, with some users expressing outrage over Khan, a Muslim, praying in a Hindu temple, citing it as 'shirk' or the sin of idolatry. Some even labelled him a 'murtad,' which refers to an apostate who turns away from Islam.

Facebook Comments

