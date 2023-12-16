SRK under fire for praying at Indian temple

After a recent visit to the Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Suhana, who recently made her acting debut in Netflix's 'The Archies,' directed by Zoya Akhtar, accompanied her father on this spiritual visit.
Videos capturing the father-daughter duo's temple visit have surfaced on social media. A video shared by news agency ANI on X stated, '#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra.'
Reports in Indian media indicate that Shah Rukh Khan visited to seek blessings for Suhana.
In the video, Suhana is seen gracefully entering the temple premises in a muted ocean-green salwar suit, accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan, following behind, was dressed in black pants, a white t-shirt, and a jacket.
#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra today.
(Video: Shirdi Sai temple) pic.twitter.com/NNblaU7fIE
However, the visit sparked controversy, with some users expressing outrage over Khan, a Muslim, praying in a Hindu temple, citing it as 'shirk' or the sin of idolatry. Some even labelled him a 'murtad,' which refers to an apostate who turns away from Islam.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
