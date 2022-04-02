TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral
TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral
The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of popular Bengali song Kacha Badam is TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah who showcased some killer dance moves.

This time around, the 30-year-old set the internet on fire with her dancing video and needless to say, her sizzling dance moves on Kacha Badam are storming the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Shah left the temperature soaring with the energetic dance video where she grooved to the beats of Kacha Badam in Desert Safari, Doha. 

From a plethora of fun-filled videotapes to dancing videos, Hareem has an enthralling social media feed and presence that keeps her admirers hooked.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

