Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends

04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Source: @patcummins30 (Instagram)
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has wished a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends observing the holy month. 

Turning to his Twitter handle, the sports star wished Ramadan to his friends and their family by posting a short video clip with "Ramadan Kareem" written on it.

"To all my friends observing the holy month, wishing you and your family a blessed Ramadan," wrote.

After winning the Test series against Pakistan, Cummins left the national team and departed for India to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the professional front, Cummins has also joined his team Kolkata Knight Riders, for the IPL 2022.

