Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday

A popular name in the world of humour, India's Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the king of comedy. After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, the comedian has amassed unmatched fame in South Asia.

Celebrating his 41st birthday, Kapil was showered with love and best wishes from his friends, family and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, the Sooryavanshi actor wished the comedian in a unique way with an adorable picture of the duo and a witty birthday wish.

"I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9."

The aforementioned picture is a candid photo from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the photo, Kumar can be seen tightly hugging Sharma and giving him a kiss.

Actor Suniel Shetty also wished Kapil, "Happy happy birthday Kapil Paa!! Keep laughing and keep entertaining! You are undoubtedly the best in what you do! God bless! @KapilSharmaK9."

On the work front, Kapil is currently seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. He also has a number of Bollywood projects in the pipeline.