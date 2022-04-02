PMD predicts ‘good chance’ of Ramadan moon sighting today

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is a 'good chance' of sighting the new moon of Ramadan 1443 AH today.

The weather forecast institution made the announcement as Pakistanis are looking to start the holiest month of all.

A statement issued by PMD said the weather will remain clear and the sunset in seaside metropolis Karachi will be at 6:49 pm while the moon will be visible at 7:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee meeting to sight the Ramadan moon will be held today in Peshawar and Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting.

Earlier, Azad said Peshawar's zonal committee members and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the other zonal committees will also meet in respective cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad, he added.