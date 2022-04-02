Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, holy month begins on Sunday
Web Desk
06:54 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, holy month begins on Sunday
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan and the holy month will start on Sunday (tomorrow).

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement at a press conference in KP’s capital Peshawar. The announcement was made after separate meetings of the committee were held in the other three provincial capitals.

Azad, who was flanked by other scholars and Ruet members, said we received moon-sighting testimonies from Lahore, Islamabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur among others as the climate was clear in part of the country.

In light of testimonies, it was decided that first Ramazan will be on April 3, Sunday, he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is expected to be observed on Sunday, April 3. The weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday (April 2).

Ramazan 2022: Can diabetic patients take insulin ... 11:20 AM | 25 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – The holy month of fasting, Ramazan, is all set to begin next week across Pakistan and Muslims have ...

More From This Category
PMD predicts ‘good chance’ of Ramadan moon ...
06:22 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
PM Imran calls for nationwide protests against ...
05:44 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Tareen group formally announces support for Hamza ...
05:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills near Abu ...
03:31 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Fawad Chaudhry given additional charge of law ...
12:49 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Sheikh Rashid to host TV show after Ramadan
11:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr