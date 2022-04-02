Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, holy month begins on Sunday
ISLAMABAD – The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan and the holy month will start on Sunday (tomorrow).
Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement at a press conference in KP’s capital Peshawar. The announcement was made after separate meetings of the committee were held in the other three provincial capitals.
Azad, who was flanked by other scholars and Ruet members, said we received moon-sighting testimonies from Lahore, Islamabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur among others as the climate was clear in part of the country.
In light of testimonies, it was decided that first Ramazan will be on April 3, Sunday, he said.
LIVE #APPNews : Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addressing press conference #Peshawar https://t.co/LczTB6m7Hh— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 2, 2022
Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is expected to be observed on Sunday, April 3. The weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.
Meanwhile, the Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday (April 2).
