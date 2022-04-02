Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
Share
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has won a devoted fan following through her powerful performances, beautiful looks and forthright demeanour.
However, the Bashar Momin actor has fallen prey to insensitive comments over the colour of her skin. Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actress shared multiple pictures from her Austria trip. The exciting glimpses were loved by the fans .
However, one picture of Shah where she was holding an icecream cone sparked demeaning comments from haters. The trolls posted unkind comments about the colour of Shah's hands, calling them "dark" and "ugly".
View this post on Instagram
Never one to shy away from unnecessary hate, the Balaa star responded by expressing pride in her brown skin."The amount of nonsense comments from my fellow brown-skinned Pakistanis about the colour of my hands in this picture. I drive, I walk in the sun, I am tanned. I am a BROWN PERSON."
Furthermore, she called out the hypocrites who keep clinging to Eurocentric beauty standards. “My beautiful brown skin tanned hands look amazing with my pink nails why would I hide or filter [them]. Leave the servitude of the British, it's been a long time to 1947," she concluded.
Earlier, supermodel Mushk Kaleem talked about people who wished she ‘whitens up' for shoots.
On the work front, Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.
Ushna Shah trolled for wearing revealing dress 04:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful ...
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
-
- Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, holy month begins on Sunday06:54 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- PMD predicts ‘good chance’ of Ramadan moon sighting today06:22 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan restrict Australia to 210 in series ...06:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran calls for nationwide protests against ‘foreign ...05:44 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes ...04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022