Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands

07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
Caption:
Source: @ushnashah (Instagram)
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
Share

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has won a devoted fan following through her powerful performances, beautiful looks and forthright demeanour.

However, the Bashar Momin actor has fallen prey to insensitive comments over the colour of her skin. Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actress shared multiple pictures from her Austria trip. The exciting glimpses were loved by the fans .

However, one picture of Shah where she was holding an icecream cone sparked demeaning comments from haters. The trolls posted unkind comments about the colour of Shah's hands, calling them "dark" and "ugly".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Never one to shy away from unnecessary hate, the Balaa star responded by expressing pride in her brown skin."The amount of nonsense comments from my fellow brown-skinned Pakistanis about the colour of my hands in this picture. I drive, I walk in the sun, I am tanned. I am a BROWN PERSON."

Furthermore, she called out the hypocrites who keep clinging to Eurocentric beauty standards. “My beautiful brown skin tanned hands look amazing with my pink nails why would I hide or filter [them]. Leave the servitude of the British, it's been a long time to 1947," she concluded.

Earlier, supermodel Mushk Kaleem talked about people who wished she ‘whitens up' for shoots.

On the work front, Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.

Ushna Shah trolled for wearing revealing dress 04:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful ...

More From This Category
Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ...
04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on ...
05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Mehwish Hayat receives flak for bold beach photos
03:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Will Smith resigns from Hollywood film academy ...
02:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised with chest pain
01:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr