Top cop updates PM Imran on Islamabad couple assault case

ISLAMABAD – Top police officer in Pakistan' capital called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and briefed him on the ongoing investigation into the case of a couple who was assaulted by a group of gangsters.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman briefed the premier on the progress made on the incident of sexual harassment and detention of the couple in the capital's Sector E-11.

IGP Qazi informed the prime minister that he was personally overseeing the case to ensure effective criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

All scientific resources were being used to gather evidence for the trial, the IGP said.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the law and order situation in Islamabad.

ملاقات میں وزیرِ اعظم کو آئی جی اسلام آباد نے ای الیون 2 میں جوڑے کی جنسی ہراسگی اور حبسِ بے جا کے واقعہ پر پیش رفت سے آگاہ کیا۔ ملزمان کی گرفتاری کے بعد مضبوط فوجداری کاروائی اور ملزمان کو قرار واقعی سزا دلاوانے کیلئے آئی جی خود اس کیس کی نگرانی کر رہے ہیں۔ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 9, 2021

PM Khan, a day earlier, had taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the IGP into the matter.

The main accused, Uman Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan, were arrested by police on Wednesday after a video of the couple being assaulted, sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing among the top trends on Twitter.

On Thursday, the man and woman who were tortured and harassed by the gangsters in a viral video gave a statement to the police under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigations).

According to a police official, the two have tied the knot. "All four suspects involved in the matter have been arrested," the police added.

The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested later.