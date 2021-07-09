25th CNS Open Golf gets underway

KARACHI – The 25th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship -2021 has been started at the Karachi Golf Club here on Thursday.

According to information made available here, the championship will continue until July 11. This was announced by Patron PN Golf (South), Commodore Muhammad Vaqar during opening media brief at Karachi Golf Club. Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as chief guest. The opening ceremony was also attended by Ambar Tania Ansari GM Marketing, Engro Cooperation Ltd, Co-sponsors, worthy civil/military dignitaries, senior players/legends and representatives of print and electronic media.

The event will be played in professionals, senior professionals, junior professional, amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies and juniors categories. 72 holes matches for professional and amateurs each, 18 holes matches for juniors, 36 holes for ladies & seniors and 9 holes matches for veterans. The prize money of the tournament is Rs 8.5 million. In addition, ‘Toyota Fortuner’ for winner of hole-in-one and lots of prizes for winners of other categories are planned in this championship.

The first edition of CNS Golf Championship was introduced back in 1995 to add a national level golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit. Regular conduct of championship is the manifestation of PN’s commitment towards promotion of this sport at national level.

Pakistan Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports at a national/international level. Apart from golf, Pakistan Navy has also been regularly organizing sporting events including CNS International Squash Championship, CNS Open Hockey Championship, CNS Shooting Championship and National Sailing Championship. Pakistan Navy hosted International CISM Sailing Championship a couple of years back in which military teams from 12 different countries participated. In 2018, CNS Open Asian Tour Golf Championship was also hosted at same venue.

This involvement not only contributes in generating healthy activities in the society but also helps project a ‘sporting’ image of Pakistan across the globe. Names like Asian gold medalists Munir Sadiq, Mamoon Sadiq, ZakaUllah, Nadia Raees and the latest cricketing sensation Fakhar Zaman and Olympic qualifying shooter GM Bashir are just to name the few.