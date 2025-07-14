Saudi Arabia ends Mahram requirement for women Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf announced that Saudi Arabia has officially abolished the mahram (male guardian) requirement for female pilgrims, making it easier for women to perform Hajj independently.

He also stated that Pakistan is considering offering installment-based payment options for Hajj 2026, as done previously.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs, chaired by Aamir Dogar, the minister provided a detailed briefing on this year’s Hajj operations. He termed Hajj 2025 a great success, adding that Pakistan was honored with an Excellence Award from the Saudi government for the first time, and that feedback from pilgrims had been overwhelmingly positive.

Sardar Yousaf noted that Pakistan introduced several first-time facilities, including air-conditioned tents in Arafat, significantly improving the pilgrim experience. Complaints were resolved on the spot by a dedicated task force, he said.

He also revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed all arrangements to align with Saudi regulations and teachings. A new Hajj policy is being drafted, and committee members were invited to contribute suggestions.

Committee Chairman Aamir Dogar praised the arrangements, calling Hajj 2025 exemplary and urged similar or better preparations for Hajj 2026.

The minister disclosed that while 67,000 private pilgrims were initially left out, Pakistan later received an additional quota of 10,000, although 63,000 pilgrims still missed Hajj this year.

On accommodation standards in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, he said the “Road to Makkah” facility was provided in Karachi and Islamabad, with immigration teams of 50 officials each. The government is now working to extend this service to Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. He added that Saudi Arabia released its Hajj policy on 12th Zul-Hijjah, which focuses on world-class services.

Committee member Aasiya Tanoli said this year’s Hajj was one of the smoothest in recent history, and registration for the next Hajj has already begun. So far, 455,000 people have registered, and Pakistan expects to receive an increased quota of 255,000 pilgrims, up from 189,000.

Committee member Shagufta Jumani asked whether those who missed Hajj this year would be given priority next year, and when previous payments would be refunded. In response, the minister clarified that no Indian company was involved in transporting Pakistani pilgrims, and 365 million Saudi Riyals remain deposited in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims were offered the option of a refund, but private operators suggested keeping the funds in place. He assured that those who submitted payments this year would be prioritized for 2026.

When asked about travel options, officials from the ministry said maritime travel options for Hajj, Umrah, and Ziyarat are under consideration.

The committee chair proposed holding one of its sessions in Saudi Arabia, and also suggested exploring ship-based pilgrimages.

Regarding subsidies, member Seema Mohiuddin asked if Pakistan had any plans like India’s for Hajj subsidies. Another member, Aasiya Tanoli, inquired about special Hajj opportunities for youth, to which the ministry responded that such ideas are also being considered in future planning.