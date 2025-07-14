Govt, sugar industry reach agreement; ex-mill sugar price set at Rs165 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The government and the sugar industry have reached an agreement to provide relief to the public, setting the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165 per kilogram, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Food Security.

The ministry confirmed that the decision was made following successful negotiations with sugar mill owners. All provincial governments have been directed to ensure the availability of sugar at the revised price.

Currently, sugar is being sold for up to Rs200 per kg across the country, largely due to the sugar mafia’s alleged hoarding and price manipulation tactics.

While the government has temporarily abolished taxes on sugar imports to reduce prices, the impact has yet to be reflected in the market.

The Wholesale Association had earlier urged the government to launch a crackdown on hoarders instead of removing import taxes, arguing that such enforcement would significantly bring down prices.