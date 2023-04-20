USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes minor gain against US dollar amid surge in remittances

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to gain in value against the US dollar on Thursday, with analysts crediting an increased inflow of foreign remittances ahead of Eidul Fitr.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 19 paisas against the USD and was currently being traded at Rs283.70.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained stable against the greenback during trading in the inter-bank market. Data shared by State Bank shows PKR settled at 283.89, with an increase of one paisa.

The sentiment of the money market remained the same amid all eyes on IMF bailout funds while experts suggest that the increase in inflows from workers’ remittances ahead of Eidul Fitr and a further decline in import payments also reduced demand for the high-flying dollars.