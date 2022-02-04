Kapil Sharma and Hamid Mir's sweet Twitter exchange wins hearts
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir's kind exchange of words with Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is proof of goodwill.
Showering compliments, Mir praised the popular comedian for his new Netflix special which has amassed fame in a short span of time.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Hamid lauded Sharma and wrote, "Stand up comedy. Very good entry by @KapilSharmaK9 on @netflix"
Thank you sir ???? https://t.co/cUlwUyicE6— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 3, 2022
Reciprocating the love, Kapil expressed gratitude for Mir praises. Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the king of comedy who has been ruling the small screen for quite some time now.
He recently made his OTT debut with his stand-up comedy special I Am Not Done Yet on Netflix. The comedian has been garnering praises for his performance.
