Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
Share
MUMBAI – An Indian comedian, who has shared the screen with Kapil Sharma, attempted suicide due to financial and personal issues.
Tirthanad Rao consumed poison to end his life on December 27 but he was timely shifted to a hospital by neighbours. He is currently recovering, Indian media reported.
The comedian has been facing financial issues due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He was also upset as his family members are not in touch with him despite living in the same complex.
“I had consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this,” Indian media quoted him as saying.
Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma in 2016. Later, he was called again by Kapil for a role when he developed differences with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand did not accept the proposal as he was busy working for a Gujarati film.
Indian actress commits suicide after being ... 09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
MUMBAI – An Indian actress ended her life in Mumbai after she was threatened by men pretending to be Narcotics ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- Dubai to build dry port in violence-hit Indian occupied Kashmir11:17 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Indian soldiers kill another three young Kashmiris in fresh act of ...11:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Karachi launches door-to-door vaccination campaign for women amid ...10:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan amid border fencing ...10:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony ...06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from Hollywood?08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot08:44 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021