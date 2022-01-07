Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
MUMBAI – An Indian comedian, who has shared the screen with Kapil Sharma, attempted suicide due to financial and personal issues.

Tirthanad Rao consumed poison to end his life on December 27 but he was timely shifted to a hospital by neighbours. He is currently recovering, Indian media reported.

The comedian has been facing financial issues due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He was also upset as his family members are not in touch with him despite living in the same complex.

“I had consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this,” Indian media quoted him as saying.

Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma in 2016. Later, he was called again by Kapil for a role when he developed differences with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand did not accept the proposal as he was busy working for a Gujarati film.

