Fashion Pakistan Week postponed over Covid-19 fears

Waqar Wamiq
07:19 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
The annual two-day Fashion Pakistan Week, which was initially scheduled from December 5 to December 6 in a beautiful tropical garden, has now been postponed to February 2021.

The news was revealed through an Instagram post by Fashion Pakistan, saying that it has been postponed to February 2021 due to safety concerns. “We hope to see you next year, stay home and stay safe,” it read.

Designer Maheen Khan and the new Chairperson of the Fashion Pakistan Council (FPC) also shared a post confirming the news on her Twitter account. “Training new girls for FPW 2021. #NewBeginnings #FashionModel 2021 | can’t wait!” she wrote.

A recent press release stated that the upcoming FPW will be a two-day intimate, exclusive affair aimed at highlighting fashion and design. Showcasing designer collections in a glamourous setting, the FPW will embrace the new digital format utilized globally as a result of the pandemic.

The wide array of designer craftsmanship will be live-streamed along with the show from the venue. Amidst the Covid-19 environment, FPW will follow both the International Fashion Week’s trends and GoP guidelines by prohibiting seating and traditional practices during fashion week.

This year has been a harrowing year for most, but at the same time, it has taught us the importance of community and support and the need for donations.

The Fashion Council of Pakistan is a non-profit organization and understands the importance of donors and their role in creating successful outcomes. Keeping this in mind, the FPW has promised to donate a portion of its proceeds to Special Olympics Pakistan.

Fashion Pakistan Week was Pakistan’s first-ever formal fashion show held back in 2007. It has, to date, remained a premier platform for designers and retailers.

