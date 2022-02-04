Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility
03:50 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the Saudi oil facility of $1.2 billion at the earliest.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, here on Thursday.

Both the sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Saudi support in the priority development areas. During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalise the Saudi Oil Facility at the earliest.

The Financing Agreement worth $1.2 billion for import for petroleum products was signed on 29th November 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Pakistan. As per Financing Agreement, the SFD will extend financing facility up to $100 million per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis, reported Business Recorder.

The terms of the financing includes price of purchase by SFD along with a margin of 3.80 percent per annum. The financing agreement will be initially valid for one year, which may be extended for another one year with mutual consent.

The signing of financing agreement will be followed by submission of sovereign financial guarantee from Pakistan side and opening of new Head of Account.

This will be simultaneously followed by signing of purchase contract between importer and Saudi Aramco and Saudi Aramco product trading company.

The SFD is providing financial assistance for various development projects in the areas of energy, health, education, and infrastructure. Most recently, the SFD has committed to provide financing for Mohmand Dam Project, Shounter Hydropower Project, Jagran-IV Hydropower Project, Gravity Flow Water Scheme Mansehra, and Abbottabad-Muzaffarabad Road Project.

The Saudi ambassador assured of continued support at all levels to further strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi ambassador expressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to play a much stronger role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

