Mahira Khan makes a case for leaving your makeup at home while vacationing in Mexico

It seems like no matter where she goes, what she does or wears, Mahira Khan just keeps taking centre stage, naturally.

The Superstar actor is undeniably a natural beauty as she looks just as captivating with minimal make-up, no filters and styling.

Mahira took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her recent outing at the Tulum beach in Mexico and has us spellbound with her natural glowy look.

Khan can be seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble, paired with gold hoops and multiple necklaces to complement her entire outfit.

Mahira is currently on a vacation with her friends and is keeping her fans posted by blessing our Instagram feed with breathtaking pictures of herself and the views of Tulum beach.

