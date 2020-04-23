Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all set release after lockdown!
Share
DUBAI - Actor-Singer Mohsin Abbas Haider is all set to make his comeback into the world of music with Dubai famed singer Shyraa Roy after the domestic abuse controversy that ended up his marriage with Fatima Sohail.
While talking to Daily Pakistan, Shyraa shared that the single will be coming out right after the lockdown mostly by Eid day 2 and the name 'kamli'. by taking it to social media Mohsin Abbas has also teased about his upcoming single with Shyraa Roy as a duet, featuring himself and Shyraa in the main cast on-screen as well.
The single will be presented as a short film, shyraa further revealed they both will be playing strong and emotional characters along with their voices as a duo in the project.
Khalid khan, a famous qawwal from Lahore has given music to the project with a Sufi rock genre, on the other hand, Mohsin himself has added his own lyrical flavor into the song.
It is further to disclose that Shyraa Roy will be flying all the way from Dubai to Pakistan for the promotions and launching right after Ramadan during their music single release, the single will be out by a well-known Bollywood youtube channel.
- Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ISPR12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support efforts against ...11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln requests received through ...10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan extends countrywide lockdown till May 908:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Introducing Rentable, Pakistan’s first-ever online renting service07:11 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against injustice in an ...05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities warn against C0VID-19 impacts through short ...05:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone03:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020