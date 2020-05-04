Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram followers
Share
Today Instagram has become one of the most popular resources in the world. It's not just a social photo network – it's a lifestyle.
Whether due to compelling feeds or fiercely loyal fans, while certain celebrities can claim incredibly huge armies of Instagram followers, others are trying to get there day by day.
Sadaf Kanwal just achieved another milestone and has become the first Pakistani model to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.
The Lux Style Awards Model of the Year uploaded a gorgeous selfie on her Insta handle, accompanied by a very non-conventional thank you message.
“Better to have one true love than one million followers," she posted.
Friends from the modelling fraternity and other actors also congratulated the Kanwal for hitting 1 million.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- COVID-19: SBP not to issue fresh notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 202011:09 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: PM Imran09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
- PAF gets first Hindu pilot09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid ...06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Tecno to launch COVID-19 CSR campaign featuring the brand face, ...05:13 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram ...05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Meera recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor in a sentimental video03:21 PM | 4 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020