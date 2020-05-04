Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram followers

Sheherbano Syed
05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram followers
Share

Today Instagram has become one of the most popular resources in the world. It's not just a social photo network – it's a lifestyle.

Whether due to compelling feeds or fiercely loyal fans, while certain celebrities can claim incredibly huge armies of Instagram followers, others are trying to get there day by day.

Sadaf Kanwal just achieved another milestone and has become the first Pakistani model to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.

The Lux Style Awards Model of the Year uploaded a gorgeous selfie on her Insta handle, accompanied by a very non-conventional thank you message.

“Better to have one true love than one million followers," she posted.

Friends from the modelling fraternity and other actors also congratulated the Kanwal for hitting 1 million.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

