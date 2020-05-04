Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline workers
Share
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have collaborated for a charity single to benefit the children of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th https://t.co/pJCba90Cwf pic.twitter.com/UlSnPxnPT1— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 1, 2020
The duet, called Stuck With U, is out May 8, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.
The pop stars last teamed up on a performance during Ariana’s headline set at Coachella in March last year.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- COVID-19: SBP not to issue fresh notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 202011:09 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: PM Imran09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
- PAF gets first Hindu pilot09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid ...06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Tecno to launch COVID-19 CSR campaign featuring the brand face, ...05:13 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram ...05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Meera recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor in a sentimental video03:21 PM | 4 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020