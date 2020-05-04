Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline workers

06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline workers
Share

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have collaborated for a charity single to benefit the children of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called Stuck With U, is out May 8, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.

The pop stars last teamed up on a performance during Ariana’s headline set at Coachella in March last year.

Have more to  add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit ...
05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari ...
03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
Meera recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor in a ...
03:21 PM | 4 May, 2020
Mehwish Hayat believes eyes never lie
03:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
Ali Zafar's latest Instagram post is giving us ...
02:56 PM | 4 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr