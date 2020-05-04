Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have collaborated for a charity single to benefit the children of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th https://t.co/pJCba90Cwf pic.twitter.com/UlSnPxnPT1 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 1, 2020

The duet, called Stuck With U, is out May 8, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.

The pop stars last teamed up on a performance during Ariana’s headline set at Coachella in March last year.

