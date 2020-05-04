PAF gets first Hindu pilot
Web Desk
09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
PAF gets first Hindu pilot
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force, for the first in history, has selected a Hindu as a pilot in the country’s force. Rahul Dev has been recruited as a General Duty (GD) pilot officer in the PAF.

The youth belongs to a Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province, where a large population of the Hindu community resides, reported local media on Monday.

On this development, All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Secretary Ravi Dawani expressed happiness over Dev’s appointment.

He said many members of the minority community are serving in the civil service, army as well as the doctors.

The minority leader further said that if the government continues to focus on the minorities, then in the coming days many Rahul Devs will be ready to serve the country.

More From This Category
COVID-19: SBP not to issue fresh notes for ...
11:09 PM | 4 May, 2020
Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: ...
09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
PAF gets first Hindu pilot
09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sugar inquiry commission's key member tests ...
04:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Details of spending on Diamer Bhasha Dam project ...
03:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif fails to convince NAB in money ...
03:00 PM | 4 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr