COVID-19: SBP not to issue fresh notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2020

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will not issue fresh notes on Eid-ul-Fitr to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification, issued by SBP on Monday, said the central bank's management has taken multiple precautionary measures to ensure social distancing and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Accordingly, the Bank's COVID-19 committee chaired by DG (Banking & FMRM) in its meeting held on April 29, 2020, has decided NOT to issue fresh notes to the general public and employee and Its subsidiaries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020."

"All Chief Managers are advised to disseminate these instructions to all concerned officials for information and meticulous compliance," the statement added.