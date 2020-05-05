COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force to help people in getting registered at Ehsaas Web Portal: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that besides creating awareness about coronavirus pandemic, the Corona Relief Tiger Force, will also help people in getting registered at the Ehsaas Web Portal through special digital desks being set up at the union council levels.

While addressing the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad, the prime minister said the volunteer Corona Relief Tiger Force would also help ensure implementation of SOPs in every field of life.

He urged the Tiger Force volunteers to also keep an eye on those engaged in hoarding and if they found any such activity, provide information to the district administration for further action.

He also asked the volunteer Tiger Force to keep visiting the Utility Stores across the country to ensure social distancing and also have check on the availability of essential items at the Utility Stores outlets as well as their working.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the Corona Relief Tiger Force of one million volunteers would work under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Office and in coordination with the district administration.

He said all the volunteers would be provided with digital codes and a special mobile application for the assignment of their duties in different areas as per requirement by the district administration.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said 17,000 people in the Tiger Force were related directly or indirectly to the health services, including 1,800 doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.